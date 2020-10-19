Talks underway between Iran, Syria on bartering deal

Fahd Darwish broke the news on Monday following the inauguration of “Iranian” Trade Center in Damascus and announced that the two sides mulled over fulfillment of bartering trade and business.

Iranian Envoy to Damascus Javad Torkabadi, Samer al-Khalil Syria’s Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade and also Talal Barazi Syria’s Minister of Internal Trade exchanged their views on activating role of joint Chamber of Commerce in approving and registering the documents exchanged between the two countries.

He stressed that members of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce are scheduled to meet this week with the Syrian Minister of Economy and Foreign Trade to discuss proposals for barter trade and some related issues.

Fahd Darwish pointed out that members of Iran-Syria Joint Chamber of Commerce recently met with Syria’s Minister of Internal Trade to present their proposals for resolving bilateral trade problems.

Finally, it was envisioned that the two Syrian ministers would discuss the proposals from a legal perspective and announce their final opinion in this regard.

In early 2019, Syria and Islamic Republic of Iran signed 11 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) including a long-term economic and strategic cooperation agreement to strengthen cooperation between the two countries.

The center, covering 4,000 square meters of land in the heart of Damascus, has become operational with the investment of Iran’s Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

MA/IRN84080247