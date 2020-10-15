Slovakian ULB keen on boosting cultural coop. with Tehran

Yesterday, the Ambassadors of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Austria and Slovakia met with the Director-General of the University Library of Bratislava (ULB).

In this meeting, Silvia Stasselova, Director General of the Bratislava University Library, spoke about the memorandum of understanding signed between the Bratislava University Library and the National Library and Archives of Iran.

Referring to the previous cooperation between the two sides, including holding an exhibition of Persian manuscripts of the “Basagic Collection of Islamic Manuscripts " in Tehran and paving the way to hold an exhibition of Iranian photographs at the library in Bratislava, she expressed the library’s readiness to continue such cooperations with Iran.

Following this meeting, Abbas Bagherpour, the Ambassador of Iran, visited "the collection of manuscripts of the Islamic period of Basagic" which is kept at ULB since 1924.

Persian versions of this collection include exquisite books of Iranian figures such as Shahnameh of Ferdowsi, Divan of Hafez, quatrains of Khayyam, Masnavi of Rumi, Bustan, and Golestan of Saadi, The Conference of the Birds of Attar, Baharestan of Jami and Khamseh of Nezami.

