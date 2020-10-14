Arresting Iranian diplomat in Belgium unacceptable

Khatibzadeh dismissed as baseless the allegations made by Reuters and some European media outlets regarding the Iranian diplomat about warning Belgian officials.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran considers the arrest of Mr. Asadollah Asadi, a diplomat of the Islamic Republic in Europe, as an illegal act and a gross violation of international law and the provisions of the 1961 Vienna Convention. Iran has formally expressed its strong protest to the officials of the relevant European governments,” he added.

Emphasizing on Iran’s right to respond in this regard, Khatibzadeh maintained, “We believe that the violation of diplomatic immunity and the arrest of Mr. Asadi and his trial in Belgium is an unacceptable heresy, and the Iranian Foreign Ministry continues to hold the countries involved in this case responsible for violating the rights of our diplomats.”

In a statement on Tuesday, the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Belgium rejected unfounded reports concerning Iranian diplomat illegally incarcerated in Antwerp.

A few days ago, a number of media outlets claimed that Assadollah Asadi had threatened Belgian officials that unknown groups will try to retaliate if he was found guilty.

