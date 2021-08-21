  1. Politics
Aug 21, 2021, 3:06 PM

Iranian prisoner subjected to violence, torture in Sweden

Iranian prisoner subjected to violence, torture in Sweden

TEHRAN, Aug. 21 (MNA) – Iranian envoy to Sweden criticized that an Iranian prisoner has been subjected to violence there, saying that the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment has been violated.

"After 20 days of follow-up, I managed to meet an Iranian citizen in prison", the Iranian envoy to Sweden tweeted.

"There, I witnessed the violation of some articles of the United Nations Convention against Torture and Other Cruel, Inhuman or Degrading Treatment, the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and the European Convention on Human Rights.", Ahmad Masoumifar said.

"In a note to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Justice, I called for an independent investigation into the violation of prisoners' rights, the ban on medical examinations, the desecration of religious beliefs, and the physical and mental torture of Iranian citizens", he said, adding that a complaint has been filed to the judicial authority by the lawyers.

"Until reaching a convincing result I will pursue the issue", the Iranian envoy stresses.

