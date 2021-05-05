Iran rejects jurisdiction of Belgian court for Asadi verdict

The following is the text of the statement:

The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly protests against the moves taken by Germany and Belgium and considers it in clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations,1961, international law, and diplomatic procedures.

The verdict of the Antwerp Court on February 4, 2021, showed that the Belgian judiciary does not pay attention to the binding nature of the obligations of the Vienna Convention.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has sent two official notes to Belgium and Germany, referring to the violation of personal immunity of the Iranian diplomat under the 1961 Vienna Convention.

In this regard, the Islamic Republic of Iran formally rejects the jurisdiction of the Belgian court.

According to the two above-mentioned notes, the Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to use all legal mechanisms, including the Optional Protocol Concerning the Compulsory Settlement of Disputes to the Vienna Convention.

RHM/5205130