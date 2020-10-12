US, Great Satan with "hollow" anger, threats: Bagheri

Speaking in the graduation ceremony of the Armed Force students, Major General Mohammad Bagheri spoke about the achievements and the capabilities of the Armed Forces and officers’ academies over the past years.

In his remarks, he also referred to the recent failures of the US at the international level and asserted that such failures are only a single part of these enemies' defeat.

The anger of the Great Satan (the United State), the hollow threats of the Americans, and the treacherous normalization of ties of some Arab countries with the Zionist regime will not change the superiority of the path of right, he stressed.

On Monday morning, the joint graduation ceremony of the students of Army, IRGC, and Police held through a video conference between the Commander-in-Chief of the Iranian Armed Forces and the commanders and units present at the ceremony.

RHM/