13 October 2019 - 12:13

Leader attends graduation ceremony of military cadets

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 (MNA) – The Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei attended a graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hossein University on Sunday.

The annual graduation ceremony for military cadets at Imam Hossein University was held on Sunday, October 13 , 2019 in the presence of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, who is also the commander-in-chief of the Iranian Armed Forces.

The Leader's remarks, made during the graduation ceremony, will be published later. 

The Imam Hossein University (IHU), established in 1986, is affiliated with IRGC, Ministry of Science, Research and Technology, and Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics. The university provides undergraduate and postgraduate programs in 15 departments. 

