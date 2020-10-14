Iran opposes any foreign military presence in Persian Gulf

Speaking in his meeting with the new Danish ambassador to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wed., Seyyed Abbas Araghchi reiterated that Islamic Republic of Iran opposes any foreign military presence in the Persian Gulf including European forces.

He emphasized that security of this region must be provided by the countries of the region, adding, “Not only presence of foreign forces will not help establish security in the Persian Gulf but also it will increase tensions.”

Security of the Persian Gulf is a common issue of the regional countries, he said, reiterating, “Sustainable security in the region depends on dialogue and collective participation between countries of the region and non-interference of foreign powers.”

Instead of sending troops and military equipment or selling weapons to some countries in the region, it is better for Denmark and other European countries to deal with the root cause of tensions in the region, which is the destructive and wrong policies of the United States in the Persian Gulf, Araghchi said.

In this meeting, the two sides also discussed international and regional developments, fight against terrorism, the situation in the West Asian region, the Nagorno-Karabakh crisis as well as capacities for economic cooperation between the two countries of Iran and Denmark.

PHOTO: Naval parade at end of Zolfaghar-99 military drill in Sep. 2020, S Iran (Mohammadreza Abbasi / Mehr News Agency)

