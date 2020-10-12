Iran to advance its defense might despite US 'pratings'

The Leader made the remarks while addressing a joint graduation ceremony of students of Army, IRGC, and Police through video conference.

“Studying in universities of our armed forces is one of the most valuable jobs, why? Because by studying in these universities, our young people will join the armed forces that ensure the security of the country and security is a very fundamental value and a vital element for the country; Because without security, all the important values of the country will be disrupted including welfare, justice, education and other important values,” said Ayatollah Khamenei.

He also went on to hail the armed forces’ services to people including their help in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

“Defensive power is one of the pillars of national authority; If we consider at least three main pillars for this authority, these three pillars are ‘economic strength and stability’, ‘cultural power’ and ‘defense might’,” said the Leader.

“Defensive power is vital to the authority of a nation. If nations do not have this defensive might, those who are used to attacking on and interfering in other countries, such as the United States and some other countries, will not leave them alone and will attack everything as what is happening today to some countries,” he added.

Noting that the reason for the ‘pratings’ of American officials about Iran's defense, missile and regional capabilities is the accurate and rational calculations of the Islamic Republic to achieve these capabilities, and added "These nonsense remarks are due to their fear and backwardness in this area. But regardless of this propaganda, the rational computation system must be maintained, and thanks to God, the Islamic Republic will continue to advance in all these areas.”

