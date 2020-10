In a statement on Monday, IRGC's Hamzeh Seyyed al-Shohada headquarters announced that its forces have launched two successful operations against terrorist groups in Kamyaran and Marivan in Kurdistan province.

Three terrorist elements were killed and three others were injured, one of whom was captured by the IRGC.

The statement added that large quantities of weapons, ammunition, and communication equipment have also been seized by the forces.

