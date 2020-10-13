Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 13

Kayhan
Iran’s COVID-19 vaccine human test to be carried out in three weeks
Russia confesses to failure of ceasefire Nagorno-Karabakh
Leader says we will continue resisting
CBI governor: Iran, Iraq agree on releasing blocked assets
Khorasan
Leader highlights resistance plus rationality
Tehran, Baghdad agree releasing blocked assets
Iran
Rouhani urges continuation of rebuilding flood-hit areas
Iran, Iraq to work out on releasing blocked assets
Leader hails officials’ efforts to relieve economic woes
Iran sets new record high in COVID-19 daily fatality
Etela’at
Leader says resistance, justice-seeking should be based on rationality
Iraq agrees to release Iran’s blocked assets
FM spox says Iran’s arms embargo to be lifted on exact due date
Coronavirus kills 272 patients in Iran in a single day
MR
