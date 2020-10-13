Headlines of Iran's Persian-language dailies on Oct. 13

Kayhan

Iran’s COVID-19 vaccine human test to be carried out in three weeks

Russia confesses to failure of ceasefire Nagorno-Karabakh

Leader says we will continue resisting

CBI governor: Iran, Iraq agree on releasing blocked assets

Khorasan

Leader highlights resistance plus rationality

Tehran, Baghdad agree releasing blocked assets

Iran

Rouhani urges continuation of rebuilding flood-hit areas

Iran, Iraq to work out on releasing blocked assets

Leader hails officials’ efforts to relieve economic woes

Iran sets new record high in COVID-19 daily fatality

Etela’at

Leader says resistance, justice-seeking should be based on rationality

Iraq agrees to release Iran’s blocked assets

FM spox says Iran’s arms embargo to be lifted on exact due date

Coronavirus kills 272 patients in Iran in a single day

