Iran, Mauritania emphasize strengthening defense coop.

In his meeting with Mauritanian Minister of Defense Hanena Ould Sidi on Wed., Iranian Ambassador to Nouakchott Amirali Emam Jom’e Shahidi discussed enhancing and strengthening bilateral cooperation in the defense field.

The two sides stressed the need to fight terrorism in the coastal region and exchanged their views on the ways to strengthen and expand defense cooperation.

Iranian ambassador and Mauritanian defense minister also discussed the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for G5-Sahel Group’s programs and other issues of mutual interest.

Founded in February 2014, G5-Sahel aims to coordinate and monitor regional cooperation in development matters, and particularly in the fight against terrorism in the region.

