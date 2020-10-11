"Resistance Prominent Martyr" to portray Resistance Culture

According to the Public Relations of the festival, this section is mainly focused on portraying the sufferings of the oppressed people of the region, the resistance and popular victories, the issues of the resistance, and the role of General Soleimani in awakening and enlightenment of the people in the region and other countries.

Filmmakers and writers can explain their works with three axes which are explaining the different dimensions of Martyr Soleimani's personality as a model of Islamic resistance and awakening, explaining the moral values, bravery, and epics of the martyrs of the resistance, as well as explaining the moral virtues, in this section.

So far over 700 works have been submitted to the festival from home and abroad in different formats including documentary, film scripts, video clips as well as short fiction films.

The last deadline for submitting the "Resistance Prominent Martyr" is October 21.

The second part of the festival is covering "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "

Presided by Mahdi Azimi Mirabadi, the second section of the festival will be held from 21-27 November 2020.

FA/PR