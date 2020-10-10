Briefing on Iran's daily developments

US seeking to blow up Iran’s channels to pay for food: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif noted that the US regime seeks to blow up Iran’s remaining channels to pay for food and medicine amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In a tweet on Friday, Zarif wrote, “Amid Covid19 pandemic, U.S. regime wants to blow up our remaining channels to pay for food & medicine. Iranians WILL survive this latest of cruelties. But conspiring to starve a population is a crime against humanity. Culprits & enablers—who block our money—WILL face justice.”

New US sanctions on Iran crime against humanity: envoy

Iranian Ambassador to UK Hamid Baeedinejad said that new US sanctions against Iranian banking and financial institutions aim to limit Iran’s ability to import essential items against COVID-19. In a tweet on Friday, Baeedinejad wrote, “The new sanctions against almost all Iranian banking and financial institutions aim to limit Iran’s ability to import essential items against Covid-19 and therefore crime against humanity. This abhorrent US regime knows no bounds for crimes against its own people and others.”

US maximum pressure aiming at changing Iran’s establishment

Iran’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Majid Takht Ravanchi said that the US seeks to change Iran’s establishment by creating social unrest in the country.

US sanctions complicate import of humanitarian items for Iran

German Foreign Ministry announced on Friday that new US sanctions against Iran will further complicate the import of humanitarian items for the country.

Iran COVID-19 update: 210 deaths, 4,142 cases in 24 hours

The Iranian Health Ministry confirmed 4,142 COVID-19 infections and 210 deaths due to the disease in the 24 hours till Friday noon. Accordingly, the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 492,378 with the death toll standing at 28,098

