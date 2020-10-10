Rouhani, Putin discuss Nagorno-Karabakh over phone

Rouhani welcomed the ceasefire, which came into effect hours ago, pointing to the need to hold further negotiations over the disputed area.

The Iranian President said that Tehran supports the talks by Armenian and Azerbaijani sides in Moscow to arrive at a solution for peace.

The presidents also discussed the situation around the implementation of the JPCOA, stressing the necessity to preserve the agreement for safeguarding international security.

Elsewhere, the sides also conferred on bilateral ties such as cooperation in economic fields.

Rouhani and Putin also discussed the efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and cooperation of the two countries with regards to Russia’s Sputnik vaccine.

The Iranian president also congratulated Putin on his 68th birthday.

The two sides agreed to continue bilateral talks.

