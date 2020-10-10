  1. Politics
Oct 10, 2020, 12:30 PM

Iran, Russia discuss to resume flights

TEHRAN, Oct. 10 (MNA) – Iran’s Ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali met and held talks with Head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency Alexander Neradko on the resumption of flights between the two countries.

Referring to the good relations between Tehran and Moscow in various fields, Jalali stressed the need to facilitate travel for the Iranian businessmen and students.

He called for resuming flights between the two countries.

Stating that Iran-Russia ties and their officials' efforts to increase these relations are significant, Neradko, for his part, said that the coronavirus has mostly affected Russian international flights, especially the airline Aeroflot.

Due to the spread of coronavirus, out of 78 international airports in Russia, only 7 airports in 7 provinces operate international flights, he added, saying that although decisions on the resumption of flights and the lifting of restrictions on international flights will be taken by the Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarter in Russia, the request of the Iranian envoy will be transmitted to the chairman of headquarter.

During the meeting, some technical issues related to the flight of Mahan Airlines on the Tehran-Moscow-Tehran route were discussed and the Head of Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency provided the necessary instructions to solve the problems.

