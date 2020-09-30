Tehran-Moscow ties at best level

In an interview with IRNA on Wednesday, Kazel Jalali said the two countries' media have good cooperation with each other and Iran's IRNA has made agreements with Russia's TASS and Rossiya Segodnya on sharing experience and information.

He also informed that Iran is also in the process of joining the Eurasian Economic Agreement and according to this agreement, the country is expected to join the economic group of Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Armenia and Belarus, so that it can use the large market to develop economic relations, while Iran and Russia are under US sanctions.

Iran and Russia have stressed the need for consultation and interaction between the two countries on Central Asia and the Caucasus and the need for cooperation between Iran and Russia in dealing with threats in this area, including the threat of terrorism and US influence in the region.

Tehran and Moscow have common or close views and positions on most regional and international issues.

