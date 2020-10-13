Tehran, Moscow confer on latest developments in West Asia

During the meeting, Jalali and Vershinin discussed issues on the UN Security Council agenda, as well as issues related to the coordination of bilateral positions in the defense and promotion of human rights at the UN Human Rights Council.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in the West Asia, including securing the Persian Gulf and advancing a comprehensive solution to the Syrian crisis based on respect for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the regional countries.

In addition, Jalali and Vershinin stressed the importance of continuing the process of resolving the Syrian issue by the UN-backed Syrian sides and providing humanitarian assistance to all those in need, including refugees in temporary camps, in accordance with Security Council Resolution 2254.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues related to bilateral relations and regional and international developments, including Syria (Idlib situation, Astana format, Syrian refugees and displaced persons, Syrian chemical file), Russia's plan to hold a summit on collective security in the Persian Gulf region and Yemen, Human Rights, as well as the ways to fight against coronavirus.

Referring to the cooperation between the two countries in the framework of international forums, including the United Nations, they stressed the need for continued cooperation, in particular to counter US unilateral and illegal actions at the global level, as well as to defend the principles of international law.

In this meeting, the two sides also emphasized the need for continued consultation and cooperation between the two countries on regional issues and expressed the desire to continue their contacts and meetings in this regard.

