Iran, Syria stress strengthening of bilateral ties

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Tehran and Damascus, latest developments in Syria, the latest situation in Idlib and east of the Euphrates, West sanctions against the country, as well as the prospects of normalizing relations between some Arab countries and the Zionist regime.

Iranian ambassador stressed Tehran's efforts to supporting Damascus in all areas.

Condemning the normalization of relations between some Arab countries and the Zionist regime, Syrian ambassador also called it a great betrayal and said that Syria opposes this process.

The two sides also expressed their desire to continue their contacts and meetings on issues of mutual interest with the issue of Syria and the region.

ZZ/IRN84062349