Iran futsal team defeats Uzbekistan in friendly

The national team defeated its opponent 2-1. Taha Nematian and Ali Ebrahimi scored Iran's goals.

The match was the first of two friendlies planned between the two teams and the second one will be held on Friday.

Iranian players are getting ready for the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship 2020, due to be held December 2–13 in Kuwait.

The event will be the 16th edition of the AFC Futsal Championship, the biennial international futsal competition organized by the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the men's national teams of Asia. A total of 16 teams will take part in the tournament.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be played in Turkmenistan between February 26 and March 8. However, the AFC postponed it due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Same as previous editions held in the same year as the FIFA Futsal World Cup, the tournament acts as the AFC qualifiers for the World Cup. The top five teams of the tournament will qualify for the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup (originally 2020 but postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic) in Lithuania as the AFC representatives.

Iran is the defending champion. The national team has been drawn in Group D together with Thailand, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia.

HJ/FNA13990716000991