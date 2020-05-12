Iranian futsal winger Tayyebi on Benfica’s radar

According to ZeroZero, Benfica aims to enhance its power with the hiring of the Iranian player.

Tayyebi, 31, is under the contract of Kazakhstan’s Kairat Almaty. He also has the experience of playing in Iran, Russia, and Vietnam’s top futsal leagues.

Tayyebi was a member of the Iranian National Futsal team which finished third in the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup and has also claimed two gold, one silver, and one bronze medal with the team in AFC Futsal Championship since 2012.

He has also been among the top five futsal players of the world in 2017 and 2018.

Benfica is a powerhouse in Portuguese futsal which has managed to be the first team of the country to win the UEFA Futsal Cup in 2012.

MAH/4923408