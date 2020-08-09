Iraq, Kuwait confirm participation in Iran’s futsal tourn.

The federation noted that it had also invited some European teams to the event, including Belarus and Ukraine, but the invitations have not been accepted due to concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak.

Accordingly, the tournament which was initially planned to be held with six teams, will see only four teams competing, namely senior futsal teams of Iran, Iraq, and Kuwait and Iran U20 team.

The tournament will take place on upcoming FIFA days from Sep. 14 to 23, however, the Federation has not yet revealed the detailed schedule of the event.

Iran is preparing to defend its title at the upcoming 2020 AFC Futsal Championship in November which oddly, does not yet have a confirmed host. Turkmenistan has withdrawn from hosting the event due to COVID-19 and Kuwait has reportedly made a bid to host the competition.

