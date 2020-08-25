Kish intl. futsal tournament called off

In a statement published on the Football Federation’s website, the withdrawal of Kuwait from the event has been named as the reason for its cancelation.

The futsal committee put great effort to hold a six-nation tournament on Kish Island with the participation of European and Asian countries such as Italy, Ukraine, Belarus, Iraq, Kuwait, and Azerbaijan, but due to the withdrawal of Kuwait from the event, despite their documented approval, the tournament has been canceled.

“Problems arising from the novel coronavirus and internal protocols of Kuwait has led to their decision,” notes the statement.

The event had been earlier downsized from six teams to four with Iran, Iraq, Kuwait, and Iran U20 taking part. Teams were slated to hold matches from September 14 to 23, coinciding with FIFA days.

Iran is doing preparations to defend its title at the 2020 AFC Futsal Championship.

