Shahriari to supervise Tokyo Olympic Football Tournament

In a letter to the Iranian Football Federation, the International Football Association (FIFA) has invited Paria Shahriari to supervise the football matches in the Tokyo Olympics.

The 32nd Olympic Games, Tokyo 2020 have been rescheduled to 23rd July – 8th August 2021, due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Shahriari was earlier selected as the supervisor for the final match of the FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Paraguay 2019.

She has also been chosen as match commissioner by Asian Football Confederation (AFC) for the international matches in football, futsal, and beach soccer over the past seven years.

She served as a match commissioner at the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics for the futsal competitions, Asian Women Futsal Championship, and FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, too.

