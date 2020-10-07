US keeps repeating empty offers of aid: FM spox

In a tweet on Wednesday, Khatibzadeh noted, “US keeps repeating empty offers of "aid".

Here's an idea: Put ur policy where ur mouth is. Just stop blocking Iranian people's right to use their own money frozen in Korea, Iraq& Japan, to be used for food & medicine-amid pandemic.

Simple. Ask OFAC to allow South Korea to send our $ to Switzerland.”

Last December, Seoul-based Chosun Ilbo newspaper cited officials as saying that Iran’s Foreign Ministry had called in the South Korean ambassador to demand payment of 7 trillion won ($6 billion) for oil it sold to the Asian country.

Iran is struggling to return the funds frozen by foreign banks amid a shortage of hard currency in the country which has been contending with the coronavirus pandemic over the past months.

Tehran has already given an official warning to Seoul over the frozen assets.

South Korea is citing US sanctions as an excuse for not releasing Iran's money.

FA