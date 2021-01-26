4 Iranian referees nominated to officiate at Futsal World Cup

Iran is now the only country in the world that has 4 candidates on the list of these competitions.

Ebrahim Mehrabi Afshar, Mahmoud Reza Nasirloo, Galareh Nazemi, and Zari Fathi are the four Iranian nominated referees.

After taking various tests, the final referees will be announced to officiate the event.

The 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup will be the ninth FIFA Futsal World Cup, the quadrennial international futsal championship contested by the men's national teams of the member associations of FIFA. The tournament will be held in Lithuania.

The tournament was originally scheduled to be held from 12 September to 4 October 2020 as the 2020 FIFA Futsal World Cup.

However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, FIFA announced on 3 April 2020 that a decision would be made whether the tournament would be postponed and rescheduled.

On 12 May 2020, FIFA announced that the tournament will be held between 12 September – 3 October 2021, subject to further monitoring.

HJ/IRN84199587