Defense minister reacts to shells hitting NW Iran

Stating that the security of the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran is a major, vital and very important issue for the armed forces of the country, Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that during the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic, some bullets sometimes hit the borders of the Islamic Republic of Iran by mistake.

The necessary warnings were given to both countries in this regard, he added.

Iran closely monitors the conflicts in the region, he said, adding that the lives of the citizens and the security of Iran is an important and vital issue.

He stressed that it is in no way acceptable for a bullet to hit Iran due to the carelessness of the countries involved in the conflict.

If these cases and negligences continue by the countries involved in the conflict, more measures will definitely be taken, Hatami highlighted.

On Monday, Governor of Khoda Afarin county in Northwest of Iran said that number of shells hitting the land area of the city increased following the intensification of the exchange of fire between forces of Armenia and Azerbaijan Republic.

On the ninth day of the conflict between Republic of Azerbaijan and Armenia, more than 10 more shells hit the villages of Sharafah, Mohammad Salehloo, Hamrahlu and Gholi Beglu in Garmaduz district, he added.

In this regard, Iran's Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli said that the Islamic Republic of Iran will give stronger warnings if any mortar attack on borders of the country continues.

ZZ/FNA13990715000411