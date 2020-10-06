COVID-19 death toll passes 215,000 in US

According to the latest figures on Tuesday, 35,702,089 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,045,955 and recoveries amounting to 26,870,774.

The US tops the list in terms of infection and fatality with 7,679,644 cases and 215,032 deaths.

In terms of infections, India comes next (6,685,082), followed by Brazil (4,940,499), Russia (1,225,889), Colombia (862,158), Spain (852,838), Peru (829,999), Argentina (809,728), Mexico (761,665), South Africa (682,215), France (624,274), the UK (515,571) and Iran (475,674), the figures showed.

The other countries after the US with over 10,000 deaths are Brazil with 146,773 fatalities, followed by India (103,600), Mexico (79,088), the UK (42,369), Italy (36,002), Peru (32,834), France (32,299), Spain (32,225), Iran (27,192), Colombia (26,844), Russia (21,475), Argentina (21,468), South Africa (17,016) Chile (13,037), Ecuador (11,681), Indonesia (11,253) and Belgium (10,078).

MR