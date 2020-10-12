Sheikh Zakzaky's health issues deteriorated in prison

Soheila Zakzaky, the daughter of Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, the director of Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), said that her parents are in critical condition due to medical negligence, adding that they were both injured when they were arrested, Almaalomah reported.

She went on to say that Sheikh Zakzaky suffered two strokes in prison and her mother had been shot five times and had to undergo surgery.

Nigeria’s military carried out the attack as part of a deadly state-ordered escalation targeting the movement that Abuja has branded as illegal.

During the attack, the 66-year-old was beaten and lost his left eye and his wife sustained serious wounds.

During the crackdown, the military also attacked the movement’s members as they were holding religious processions, with the government alleging that the Muslims had blocked a convoy of the country’s defense minister. The movement has categorically rejected the allegation and said the convoy had intentionally crossed paths with the IMN’s members to whip up an excuse to attack them.

FA/FNA 13990721000513