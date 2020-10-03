Late Iranian actor applauded in Brazilian filmfest.

The late Iranian actor, Levon Haftavan was applauded for his performance in the short film "Barzakh" directed by the Iranian director Ghasideh Golmakani at Rock Horror in Rio Film Festival in Brazil.

"Barzakh", which means limbo in Arabic, depicts the story of an Iraqi sniper who became absurd after taking part in various wars in his country. Then, he immigrates to Iran and begins tattooing the names of people he had killed in the wars. The last tattoo is done by a boy that the sniper has other demands from this boy.

This year, the Brazilian Rock Horror festival was held virtually due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

