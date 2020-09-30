EU, US considering closing embassies in Iraq: Al-Kadhimi

Mustafa al-Kadhimi in his remarks showed reaction to speculations on the imminent closure of the US Embassy in Baghdad.

In this respect, he said that EU and US officials are considering closing their embassies in Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi emphasized that US and EU officials are considering closing their embassies as rocket attacks on diplomatic missions continue in Baghdad.

Iraqi prime minister pointed out that if the security of the foreign diplomatic centers is not guaranteed, they (EU and US) will not be able to continue their activities in Baghdad.

