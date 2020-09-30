  1. Politics
EU, US considering closing embassies in Iraq: Al-Kadhimi

TEHRAN, Sep. 30 (MNA) – Iraqi prime minister announced on Wed. that authorities of the European Union and the United States are considering shutting down their embassies in Baghdad.

Mustafa al-Kadhimi in his remarks showed reaction to speculations on the imminent closure of the US Embassy in Baghdad.

In this respect, he said that EU and US officials are considering closing their embassies in Iraqi capital Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi emphasized that US and EU officials are considering closing their embassies as rocket attacks on diplomatic missions continue in Baghdad.

Iraqi prime minister pointed out that if the security of the foreign diplomatic centers is not guaranteed, they (EU and US) will not be able to continue their activities in Baghdad.

