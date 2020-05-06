  1. Politics
Rocket attack targets Baghdad Intl. Airport

TEHRAN, May 06 (MNA) – A number of explosions were heard near the Baghdad International Airport this morning amid reports of Katyusha rockets attack.

According to the Iraqi News Agency, three rockets landed in and around the Baghdad International Airport, which prompted the military to raise its alert levels.

The Iraqi military said it found a rocket launcher with a timer in a rural area in western Baghdad, and there were no reported damages or casualties. No death toll has been reported, neither.

This morning’s attack marks the first time in several weeks that missiles have targeted a site in the Baghdad Governorate.

No group has claimed responsibility for this attack.

