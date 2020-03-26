  1. Politics
Rocket attack targets Baghdad's Green Zone

TEHRAN, Mar. 26 (MNA) –A rocket attack targeted the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital Baghdad, a government source said. 

"Two Katyusha rockets targeted the zone; one of them landed near the US embassy, ​​and the other landed near the entrance gate of the Baghdad Operations Command headquarters," a source from the Foreign Ministry told Anadolu Agency on condition of anonymity due to restriction on speaking to media outlets.

"The attack caused only material losses according to preliminary information," the source said.

The Green Zone is a highly fortified zone in the capital where government headquarters and foreign missions are located. 

