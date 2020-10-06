Iraq captures involved elements of US embassy attack

Iraqi Foreign Minister, Fouad Hussein spoke about the recent rocket attacks on diplomatic missions in the Green Zone, Baghdad Today reported.

Criticizing the continuation of the attacks, he said these attacks have made the Americans think of closing their embassy in Baghdad.

US officials have not yet officially threatened Iraq to close their embassy, Fuad Hussein said and added, however, the US Secretary of State has expressed concern about rocket attacks on the Washington embassy in Baghdad in a conversation with the Iraqi president.

Earlier, a number of Iraqi political figures stated that rocket attacks on diplomatic bases in the Green Zone of Baghdad were most likely planned by Washington.

