69th Navy fleet takes berth at Far-Seas to ensure interests

The ceremony of World Maritime Day 2020 with the motto of “Sustainable Shipping for Sustainable Planet” was held at the venue of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) in the presence of senior directors of maritime organizations at both public and private sectors.

In this ceremony, the Deputy IRGC Navy Operations Brigadier General Ghena’atpisheh said, “Sustainable Maritime kicked off since the eight years of the Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988).

Ensuring and security national interests began by seafarers forty years ago, so that seafarers founded the sustainable shipping at vessels, islands and oil terminals.

Enemy has been trying to prevent sustainable shipping for 40 years but Iranian seafarers and sailors have secured interests of the country for forty years, he added.

According to the remarks of Leader of the Islamic Revolution, sea is a strategic opportunity for the progress and interests of the country that seafarers and sailors showed. Iran’s presence at the Caribbean Sea means strengthening and becoming strong that Iranian seafarers manifested and showcased the sustainable shipping.

Deputy IRGC Navy Operations reiterated that 69th Strategic Navy Force of Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran is provider of interests of the country at sea with its presence at Far Seas.

Brigadier General Ghena’atpisheh stressed, “In cooperation with Iran’s Army Strategic Force in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and Far Seas, we will help this situation to remain stable and sustainable.”

