Army Navy’s technological, scientific achievements showcased

Concurrent with the 40th anniversary of Eight Years of Sacred Defense, replica of destroyers, technological, scientific and innovation achievements of Iran’s Army Navy were put on display to the public view at the venue of Sacred Defense Museum on Sat.

In this exhibition, surface, subsurface and missile replicas, as well as salient measures taken by the Navy during the eight years of the Sacred Defense as well as images of martyrs of the Navy, were showcased in the pavilion of the Army Navy Force.

Meanwhile, photos related to the visits of Leader of the Islamic Revolution from the Navy , books compiled and published with the subject of Sacred Defense, films and video clips of the authority of the Navy of the Islamic Republic of Iran were also showcased in this exhibition.

It should be noted the National Exhibition of Scientific and Technological Achievements of the Sacred Defense and Resistance with the motto of “We Are Strong” opened to the public view on Sept. 23 and will run until Sept. 30 at the venue of Sacred Defense and Islamic Revolution Museum.

