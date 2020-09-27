Resistance FilmFest. announces “Health Defenders" winners

In "Festival of Festivals" Section’s trophy and diploma of honor were presented to the works as follows:
-Best Video Clip
“Holol” by Farid Farkhondeh Kish
-Best Animation:
“Dark City” by Amir Mehran
-Best Short Fiction:
“All Maryams” by Ammar Khatti
-Best Short Documentary:
“A letter from Damascus” by Abbas Imanian
-Best Feature-Length Documentary Films:
“Women with Gun Powdered Earrings" by Reza Farahmand
Cinema Section:
"Survivor" by Seifollah Dad-
The "Health Defenders" Section’s trophy and diploma of honor were presented to the works as follows:
-Motion Graphic:
"Coronavirus" by Pouya Raeisi
-Video Clips:
"One Day Again" by Mohajer Tohid Parast
-Best Animation:
"The Saviour" by Arjun Mukherjee from India
-Best Short Fiction:
"Last Meeting" by Mohsen Mashreqi
-Best Short Documentary:
"In the Silence of Night" by Amir Hossein Mirsaberi
MNA/PR
