Resistance FilmFest. announces “Health Defenders" winners

In "Festival of Festivals" Section’s trophy and diploma of honor were presented to the works as follows:

-Best Video Clip

“Holol” by Farid Farkhondeh Kish

-Best Animation:

“Dark City” by Amir Mehran

-Best Short Fiction:

“All Maryams” by Ammar Khatti

-Best Short Documentary:

“A letter from Damascus” by Abbas Imanian

-Best Feature-Length Documentary Films:

“Women with Gun Powdered Earrings" by Reza Farahmand

Cinema Section:

"Survivor" by Seifollah Dad-

The "Health Defenders" Section’s trophy and diploma of honor were presented to the works as follows:

-Motion Graphic:

"Coronavirus" by Pouya Raeisi

-Video Clips:

"One Day Again" by Mohajer Tohid Parast

-Best Animation:

"The Saviour" by Arjun Mukherjee from India

-Best Short Fiction:

"Last Meeting" by Mohsen Mashreqi

-Best Short Documentary:

"In the Silence of Night" by Amir Hossein Mirsaberi

