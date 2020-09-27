  1. Culture
Resistance FilmFest. announces “Health Defenders" winners

TEHRAN, Sep. 28 (MNA) – The 16th Resistance International Film Festival has announced the winners of “Health Defenders” and "Festival of Festivals" sections.

 In "Festival of Festivals" Section’s trophy and diploma of honor were presented to the works as follows:

-Best Video Clip

“Holol” by Farid Farkhondeh Kish

-Best Animation:

“Dark City” by Amir Mehran

-Best Short Fiction:

“All Maryams” by Ammar Khatti

-Best Short Documentary:

“A letter from Damascus” by Abbas Imanian

-Best Feature-Length Documentary Films:

“Women with Gun Powdered Earrings" by Reza Farahmand

Cinema Section:

"Survivor" by Seifollah Dad-

The "Health Defenders" Section’s trophy and diploma of honor were presented to the works as follows:

-Motion Graphic:

"Coronavirus" by Pouya Raeisi

-Video Clips:

"One Day Again" by Mohajer Tohid Parast

-Best Animation:

"The Saviour" by Arjun Mukherjee from India

-Best Short Fiction:

"Last Meeting" by Mohsen Mashreqi

-Best Short Documentary:

"In the Silence of Night" by Amir Hossein Mirsaberi

