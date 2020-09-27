Tehran hosts closing ceremony of 'Resistance Intl. Filmfest.'

Several high-ranking officials including Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki, Ravayat-e Fath Cultural Foundation Mohammad Yashar Naderi, senior Iranian composer Majid Entezami, head of the festival Mehdi Azimi-Mirabadi, head of the Public Relations and Information Center of the Festival, Seyyed Ahad Mikaeilzadeh, martyrs’ families and mass media reporters, etc. also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, Azimi-Mirabadi underscored that art plays a key role in influencing the audience.

He added so far over 9,000 works from 180 counties have been submitted to the secretariat of the event, of which

3,700 works are from the US, UK, France, India and Palestine.

Hailing the zealous efforts of the organizers of the festival, Azimi-Mirabadi noted this prestigious international cinematic event was eventually held amid the spread of coronavirus.

Azimi-Mirabadi said the event has been highly welcomed by a huge number of Iranian artists and audiences.

Inaugurated on September 21st, the first part of the event was wrapped up on 27th, coinciding with the Sacred Defense Week covering the sections "Health Defenders" and 21st to 27th November in sections "Main Competition", "Resistance Prominent Martyr - Special Section", "Best Film Competition in Absolute Sense" and" Narrations of Pen - Scriptwriting Competition. "

