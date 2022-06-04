Niki Karimi named as jury member at Tribeca Film Fest

The 2022 Tribeca Festival has named its jury totaling more than five dozen members across 18 categories with Alan Zweibel, Aidan Quinn, Anne Archer, Rose Troche, and Oge Egbuonu judging the US Narrative Feature Competition.

2022 Tribeca Festival has also named Iranian actress, producer, director, and screenwriter Niki Karimi as a jury member of the International Narrative Feature Competition section of this festival.

2022 Tribeca Festival will run from June 8 through June 19 in New York, United States, when the winners will be announced.

Earlier in November 2021, Niki Karimi was selected to chair the jury of the International Crime and Punishment Film Festival in Turkey.

