Spox. likens Trump to Saddam for anti-Iran moves in public

Speaking in a press conference, Ali Rabiei referred the Holy Defense years (1980-1988) during which the Iranian nation, under the wise leadership of Imam Khomeini, the founder of the Islamic Revolution didn’t let the Regime of Saddam Hosein conquer even a single part Iran.

Rabiei also maintained that today, the Iranian people’s complying with the guidelines of the Leader is a key element in the fight against the American regime's economic war.

The history of Iran shows that resisting against coercion and aggression is part of the Iranian culture and today, the Iranian nation is resisting against US bullying, he added.

According to the spokesman, Iran achieved the result of the resistance in the UN Security Council meeting in which the United States became isolated at the international level.

Stressing that hostility of the Saddam Regime and the US Regime to the Islamic Republic of Iran are no different, the Spokesman highlighted that Saddam tore up the 1975 Algiers Agreement in front of the cameras, and today Trump is doing the same thing with the JCPOA agreement.

On those days Saddam assassinated Ali Sayyad Shirazi, the Iranian commander in revenge for his failure in the Imposed War, he said and added that today, Lieutenant General Ghasem Soleimani was assassinated in revenge for defeating ISIS terrorist groups.

