Iran to defeat Trump just like it did Saddam, won't abandon missiles

"The most influential weapon of the Islamic Republic are missiles, and with recent pressure of the enemies, we appreciate our missiles more than ever," Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said, addressing a military parade in Tehran on Saturday to mark the beginning of the week that commemorates Iran's eight-year resistance against Iraq’s 1980-88 invasion.

Iran has never begun a war and did never invade a country and did not even intend to attack any country, he noted, adding that the message of the Islamic Revolution was peace, reconciliation and good neighborliness with countries.

The president also said Iran will not abandon its defensive weapons, including its missiles "that make America so angry."

He stressed that the Islamic Republic of Iran will enhance its defensive power every day, adding “this year, this ceremony was held with more glory and greatness than every other year."

“The reason that the people unitedly sacrificed their lives in Sacred Defense, was that they had no doubt that Iran did not start the war and it was others who invaded our land, our independence and territorial integrity, and we only defended ourselves against aggressors,” added Rouhani.

Rouhani said Iranians will defeat US President Donald Trump like what they did to former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein. "The same will happen to Trump. America will suffer the same fate as Saddam Hussein," Rouhani said.

“During the war, Iraq used chemical weapons against international regulations against the defenceless people of Sardasht, and even its own city, Halabja," he noted.

Rouhani also pointed out that, despite all the war crimes and the acts of aggression by Saddam Hussein, no power and international organisation stood up against him, adding "this is a great lesson for us, the 8-year history of the Sacred Defense is not a past history, but a model for our future and it will stay alive and remain alive forever."

This item is to be updated ...

LR/4408354