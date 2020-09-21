  1. Politics
US sanctions have no effect on AEOI’s peaceful activities

TEHRAN, Sep. 21 (MNA) – The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrouz Kamalvandi said that US new sanctions cannot stop Iran’s nuclear activities.

Following the new sanctions imposed by the Trump administration on Iran, Kamalvandi noted that such desperate moves have no effect on the activities of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran.

He went on to say that Washington seeks to divert the public opinion due to its recent failures in the international arena.

Kamalvandi stressed that the Atomic Energy Organization will continue its activities to ensure the peaceful nuclear rights of the Iranian people.

The US imposed new sanctions on 27 individuals and entities, including officials at the Iranian ministry of defense, nuclear scientists, and the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran over the country’s nuclear program, claiming it is enforcing a UN arms embargo and demanded that the European Union follows suit.

