Iran calls on UNIDO to boost efforts to help member states

Baharvand who is now in Vienna, made the remarks in his meeting with the current Director-General of UNIDO Li Yong.

In this meeting, referring to the importance of UNIDO in the process of industrialization of developing countries, Bahravand evaluated the efforts and actions of the UNIDO and its managing director in the implementation of some projects in Iran as important.

Rejecting the illegal and unilateral US sanctions and their negative effects on the rights of the people, he called for Yong to step up UNIDO's efforts to help member states.

Young, for her turn, named Iran an important UNIDO member and presented a report on the progress of UNIDO's activities in Iran and announced the organization's readiness to define new projects in the areas needed by Iran.

Earlier on Wednesday, Baharvand met and held talks with Ghada Wali, the Director-General of the UN Office at Vienna and Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Mariano Grossi.

