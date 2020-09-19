IAEA asked for no more access into Iran nuclear activity

In late August, Iran agreed to grant the IAEA access to two sites specified by the UN nuclear agency.

Speaking on Saturday, Salehi referred to the first inspection carried out by IAEA in early September, saying that the next probe will be conducted at a set time, however, the time of the inspection will not be announced publicly.

“The IAEA has a request under its obligations, and we have no problem doing so,” he noted.

Salehi added that the UN nuclear watchdog has agreed that it will not request any other access or raise any other questions based on its current information.

Highlighting Iran’s constant adherence to its commitments, the AEOI chief said, “This means the agency’s requests must be within the framework of the Safeguards Agreement or the Additional Protocol and must be considered sound, reasonable and justified,” he added.

“This is an important principle that the Islamic Republic of Iran adheres to. Iran's cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency is defined in this context.”

Following the US withdrawal from the deal in 2018, Iranian officials have been asking the European signatories to the JCPOA to take an effective stand against reimposed American sanctions and open a reliable channel for trade and business in order to sustain the deal.

Late in August, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi visited Tehran to reinforce cooperation and enhance mutual trust through the direct channel of cooperation established with the Iranian government.

By accepting more than 450 IAEA inspections a year, Iran says it has demonstrated its goodwill and transparency and expects the IAEA to maintain its independence in the face of political pressure.

