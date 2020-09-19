Iran to give strong response to any US aggression

Referring to US efforts to reinstate Security Council sanctions, including the arms embargo on Iran, Kharrazi noted that even US allies ruled out Washington’s claims in this regard and stated that the US withdrew from the JCPOA and is not allowed to use Trigger Mechanism or UN Security Council Resolution 2231.

“Of course, the US pursues a unilateralist policy and does not care about international institutions and strives to impose its unreasonable policies on others. The country does not rely on Security Council resolutions in order to implement its illegitimate demand to extend the arms embargo on Iran. The US intends to curb Iran's arms deals by threatening others with secondary sanctions,” he added.

He went on to say that under Article 51 of the UN Charter, the Islamic Republic has the right to give a strong response to any US aggression.

