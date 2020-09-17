It is up to UNSC to decide on resolutions, not US: UN chief

"It is the Security Council... that is able to do the interpretation of the Security Council resolutions, and we will act in line with what the Security Council does," Antonio Guterres told reporters on Wednesday.

His comments came after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed earlier on Wednesday that Washington would re-impose sanctions on Iran in the United Nations next week to make the arms embargo against the Islamic Republic permanent.

Back in August, the US led a failed bid to extend an arms embargo on Iran that is set to be lifted in October as part of Security Council Resolution 2231, which endorses the 2015 multilateral nuclear deal.

On August 20, Pompeo sent a letter to the UN Security Council, requesting that the nuclear agreement's snapback sanctions mechanism be invoked.

However, the majority of the UN Security Council members, including Russia, China, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, have said they would not support the United States' decision to re-impose sanctions against Iran since the United States unilaterally withdrew from the nuclear agreement in 2018.

