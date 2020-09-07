Iran-Brazil parl. friendship group to resume work

Addressing the Brazilian government and people in a message, Hossein Gharibi felicitated the one hundred and ninety-eighth anniversary of Brazil's independence on September 7 and announced over the official resumption of the Tehran and Brasilia parliamentary friendship group in the Brazilian parliament.

After nearly two years of the inactivity of this friendship group since Brazil’s general election in 2018, a new group consisting of 93 senators and representatives from various political parties and factions as well as a new presidium has begun its activity.

The presiding board of the Iran-Brazil parliamentary friendship group consists of three senators and five members of the Brazilian Parliament who facilitate inter-parliamentary relations between the two countries and to improve the level of political, economic, and cultural relations between Iran and Brazil.

It is worth mentioning that relations between Tehran and Brasilia have a 117-years history, and Iran was the first country to reopen its embassy in the new capital of Brazil in 1960.

