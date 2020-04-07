  1. Politics
Iran’s new envoy submits credentials to Brazilian president

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s new ambassador to Brazil, Hossein Gharibi submitted his credentials to Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro in a meeting held in Brasilia on Monday.

During the meeting, Gharibi expressed hope that, as an ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran, he could take effective steps in strengthening the relations between the two countries and two nations.

He had submitted a copy of his credentials to the Brazilian Deputy Foreign Minister Otavio Brandley last week.

Referring to the deep historical ties between the two countries, the Iranian envoy highlighted Tehran's determination to develop and expand relations with Brazil, noting Brazil's vital position as Latin America's largest economy and one of the emerging economic powers in the world.

Referring to the common positions of Iran and Brazil on many international issues, Gharibi described their mutual ties as friendly and in favor of the two nations.

