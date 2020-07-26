  1. Economy
Jul 26, 2020, 10:24 AM

Iran, Brazil review economic ties

Iran, Brazil review economic ties

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Senior Iranian and Brazilian officials discussed on Sunday the ways of boosting economic cooperation between the two countries.

Accompanied by their delegations, Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi and Governor of the State of Paraná Ratinho Júnior explored the ways of broadening mutual relations in the agricultural, petrochemical and technological fields.

Gharibi expressed Iran’s readiness for expansion and diversification of economic ties with the South American country, stressing the need for utilization of all capacities to compensate for the losses inflicted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ratinho Junior, for his part, referred to the heavy damages by the coronavirus on Brazil’s economy, noting that creating job opportunities is high on the country’s agenda, hence, cooperation with Iran could pave the way to some extent in this regard.

The members of Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship were also present in the meeting.

MR4983029

News Code 161450

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News