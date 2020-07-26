Iran, Brazil review economic ties

Accompanied by their delegations, Iranian Ambassador to Brazil Hossein Gharibi and Governor of the State of Paraná Ratinho Júnior explored the ways of broadening mutual relations in the agricultural, petrochemical and technological fields.

Gharibi expressed Iran’s readiness for expansion and diversification of economic ties with the South American country, stressing the need for utilization of all capacities to compensate for the losses inflicted by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Ratinho Junior, for his part, referred to the heavy damages by the coronavirus on Brazil’s economy, noting that creating job opportunities is high on the country’s agenda, hence, cooperation with Iran could pave the way to some extent in this regard.

The members of Iran-Brazil Parliamentary Friendship were also present in the meeting.

