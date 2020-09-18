UAE, Bahrain’s ties with Zionists part of US pres. campaign

Iranian parliament speaker’s adviser for international affairs said The UAE and Bahrain’s normalization of ties with the Israeli regime is part of a broader plot linked to the US president's reelection campaign.

Hossein Amir Abdollahian said in a meeting with Austria’s Ambassador to Tehran Stefan Scholz on Thursday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said Abu Dhabi and Manama’s move to establish normal relations with the Zionist regime is a fake and worthless show aimed at serving the US president’s reelection campaign.

Army, IRGC ready to give decisive response to any threat

Commander of the Iranian Army's Ground Forces Brigadier General Kiomars Heidari says any threat against Iran’s interests or security will draw a decisive response by the Iranian armed forces.

Speaking during a graduation ceremony at Imam Ali (PBUH) Military University in Tehran on Thursday, General Heidari said, “All the graduates of this university are ready to exert selfless efforts to protect the country and the nation.”

Iran condemns attack on diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzade on Wednesday deplored attack on convoy of diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad.

Referring to the news of an attack on a convoy of diplomatic vehicles in Baghdad, he denounced the attack on diplomatic convoys.

He called on the Iraqi government to intensify the protection of diplomatic sites and to secure the normal flow of diplomatic missions in the country.

'Israel-firsters betray their own people for votes'

In a tweet on Thursday, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammd Javad Zarif named US President as an 'Israel-firster' who has betrayed Americans just for votes.

Jury members of “Health Defenders” section announced

The jury members of short fiction in “Health Defenders” section are Pouran Derakhshandeh, Ensiyeh Shah Hosseini, Monir Qeidi, Giti Khameneh as well as Fariba Kousari.

Iran urges termination of foreign interference in Afghanistan

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan underlined the significance of putting an end to all sorts of external interventions in Afghanistan.

Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini in a statement announced Iran is ready to assist Afghan people in restoring peace but there should be an end to all sorts of external interventions in the war-torn country.

Chinese official calls for coop. expansion with Iran

China's Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Deng Li called for the development of cooperation with Iran.

In a meeting with Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh, Iran's envoy to China, Li said his country is ready to contribute to the stable development of cooperation with Iran in various dimensions, as well as establishing a joint understanding between the two countries to increase mutual ties.

Natanz nuclear facility incident 'dangerous adventurism'

Iran's Ambassador to the Vienna-based international organizations Kazem Gharibabadi named the early July incident that took place at the Natanz facility as 'dangerous adventurism'.

He made the remark in his report on Thursday to the seasonal session of the Board of Directors of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

He said that "The fact that 22 percent of the Agency’s global inspections alone is conducted in Iran, shows that Iran has the most transparent peaceful nuclear program among the Agency’s Member States. Although the Agency is supposed to focus on the current activities, however, Iran has voluntarily accepted the request by the Agency to address possible safeguards issues."

Rouhani inaugurates major national health projects

In a video conference on Thursday morning, President Rouhani inaugurated several important national health and treatment projects conducted by the Ministry of Health in cooperation with the Red Crescent Society across.

In his remarks in the inauguration ceremony, he said, "I am very pleased that these projects are to bring prosperity and comfort to the people, especially under the special circumstances when we are fighting a dangerous virus called Coronavirus."

Iran update: COVID-19 claims 176 lives in 24 hours

According to the Iranian Health Ministry, the novel coronavirus disease has claimed 176 lives across the country in the past 24 hours.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, the total death toll of the disease has hit 23,808 in the country as of Wednesday noon.

She also said that 2,815 new infections have been confirmed since Wednesday which puts the total number of confirmed cases at 413,149.

Regional treacherous rulers complicit in all Zionists' crimes: Ghalibaf

In a statement, Iran's Parliament Speaker criticized the normalization of ties between some regional Arab states with Zionists, saying that the treacherous rulers of the region are complicit in all the crimes of the Zionists.

In his Thursday statement, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote: "What is happening in the region and in TV and election shows is not new to the people of the world, especially the Muslim Ummah, the Arab youth and the oppressed people of Palestine."

Rouhani congratulates new Japanese PM on appointment

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has congratulated the newly-appointed Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, calling for all-out cooperation between the two nations.

In a message on Thursday, Rouhani expressed hope that the relations between Iran and Japan will be further promoted in the interests of the two nations and in different political, economic, and cultural fields.

Iran calls on UNIDO to boost efforts to help member states

Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister for International and Legal Affairs Mohsen Baharvand urged United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) to strengthen efforts to help its member countries.

Baharvand who is now in Vienna, made the remarks in his meeting with the current Director-General of UNIDO Li Yong.

In this meeting, referring to the importance of UNIDO in the process of industrialization of developing countries, Bahravand evaluated the efforts and actions of the UNIDO and its managing director in the implementation of some projects in Iran as important.

